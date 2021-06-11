Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 7.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 4.04 and last traded at 3.90. Approximately 263,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,251,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.62.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

