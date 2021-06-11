DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, an increase of 613.6% from the May 13th total of 137,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of DPCM Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. DPCM Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $302,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 121.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.