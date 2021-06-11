iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Down 82.4% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 782.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,324 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 54.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IBTI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,066. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.