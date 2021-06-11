Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Rises By 1,855.6%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 1,855.6% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OFS Credit stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,514. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 61.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 97.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 15.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

