Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,430 shares of company stock worth $9,606,250. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

