E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $83.12 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

