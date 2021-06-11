Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 481.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $1,845,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,735 shares of company stock valued at $41,012,656 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $191.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

