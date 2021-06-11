Juggernaut (JGN) Price Down 25.9% This Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $46.30 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.00825677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

