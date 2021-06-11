Merculet Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $58,220.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00173129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00195122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.01182368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.59 or 0.99920028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

