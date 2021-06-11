West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,089. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

