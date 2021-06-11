HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.44% of HCA Healthcare worth $899,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.07. 4,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,775. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

