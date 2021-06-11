Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,393.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.77 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

