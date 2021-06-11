JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.83% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,436,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

