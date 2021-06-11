JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.81 Billion Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,331,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,772,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 14.55% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,805,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 405,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,942,385. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

