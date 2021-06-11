Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $25,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $118.56. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,744. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

