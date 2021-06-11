Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $9.38

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of GOL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. Research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.