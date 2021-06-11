Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PWCDF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.71. 224,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

