Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $445.50

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $445.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $505.81. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.15. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $225.70 and a 12 month high of $506.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

