Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.510-1.590 EPS.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

