Numeraire Market Capitalization Reaches $209.85 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for about $42.13 or 0.00113755 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $209.85 million and $15.13 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00827808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00087298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,253 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,493 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

