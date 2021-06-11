DragonVein Price Hits $0.0461 on Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $20.90 million and $2.15 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,032.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $597.83 or 0.01614364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00455730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001241 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

