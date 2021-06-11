Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

GGG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.32. 4,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51. Graco has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

