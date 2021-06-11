Analysts Expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.69. Radian Group reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 286.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 15,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,346. Radian Group has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

