Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,946. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

