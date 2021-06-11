Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.17.

Ameren stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

