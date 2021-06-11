swisspartners Ltd. Invests $911,000 in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 303,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

SRNE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 55,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,508,305. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.36. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

