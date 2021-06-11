swisspartners Ltd. Grows Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 158.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. QIAGEN accounts for about 1.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in QIAGEN by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 5,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

