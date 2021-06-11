Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 3.4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.62. 88,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,718,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,866. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

