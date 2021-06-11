Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Down 2.8%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.13. 3,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 565,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $1,458,855. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

