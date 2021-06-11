Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Down 6.4%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.80 and last traded at $64.94. Approximately 21,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,291,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.
REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
