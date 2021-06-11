Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Down 6.4%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.80 and last traded at $64.94. Approximately 21,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,291,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.