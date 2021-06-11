TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Down 81.8% in May

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRST stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $699.19 million, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 552,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 538,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.