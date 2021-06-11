Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $18,141,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,535. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.