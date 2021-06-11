Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 525 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $414.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.34.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

