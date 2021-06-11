Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 178 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $191.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.