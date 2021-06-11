IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Trimmed by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $242.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $244.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.58.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

