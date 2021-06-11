Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.43. 2,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $785.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.39. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

