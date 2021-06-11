Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Critical Analysis

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment -12.85% -40.61% -4.38% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Entertainment and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.91%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.21%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Genius Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 1.87 -$136.61 million ($3.71) -12.28 Genius Sports $114.62 million 33.26 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Golden Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, including restaurants, bars, and taverns, as well as convenience, liquor, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana; and ownership and operation of branded taverns with slots, which target local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of March 11, 2021, it had approximately 16,000 slots in approximately 1,000 locations. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

