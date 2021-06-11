CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $286,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

