Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 181,300 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises 1.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Gentex worth $51,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 36.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

GNTX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.22. 2,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,971. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

