Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,722,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 3.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $149,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 54,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,397. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

