82,289 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Southwest Gas makes up 4.8% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,354. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

