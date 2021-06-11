CORDA Investment Management LLC. Makes New $11.16 Million Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 315,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cousins Properties by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

