VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

CEY opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

