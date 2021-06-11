VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.
CSF stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $62.61.
