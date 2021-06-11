VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

CSF stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.