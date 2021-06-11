Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 209,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,991 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23.

