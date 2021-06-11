Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.63. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55.

