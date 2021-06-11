Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $66.97 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $66,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.10. 1,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,485. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.79. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

