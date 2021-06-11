E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $248.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

