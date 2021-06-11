Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,271 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $51,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.39. 4,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,224. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.