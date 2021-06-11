MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,535 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,007. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

